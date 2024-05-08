National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 220.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,564 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Evergy were worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,716,000 after purchasing an additional 261,664 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after buying an additional 860,433 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,415,000 after acquiring an additional 277,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Evergy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

