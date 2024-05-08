Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

LMND has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

LMND opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

