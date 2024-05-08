Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Inogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $171.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Inogen has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inogen will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 257,940 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Inogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Inogen by 14.9% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 589,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 95,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

