Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $43.81.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.