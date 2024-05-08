iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 177,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 56,286 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,403,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

