U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 13.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $3,417,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 7.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $641.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $636.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

