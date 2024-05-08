National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 228.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

URA opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

