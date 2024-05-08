U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after purchasing an additional 442,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,597,000 after acquiring an additional 105,404 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,664,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,149 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,623,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 324,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.