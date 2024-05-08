U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BILL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BILL by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BILL during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.68. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.35.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

