National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.21% of Royal Gold worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

RGLD opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $143.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.