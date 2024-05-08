U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after buying an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 221,281 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 627,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,982,000 after acquiring an additional 177,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 173,628 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

ENPH stock opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock worth $6,148,228. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

