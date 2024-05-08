National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,577 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SLV opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.