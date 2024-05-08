Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Centaur Media Price Performance
LON CAU opened at GBX 41.40 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £60.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,383.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Centaur Media has a 1 year low of GBX 34.40 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.75). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.86.
About Centaur Media
