Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 60,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,928 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lyft by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

