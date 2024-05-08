Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

DH opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

