Mizuho Boosts STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $55.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.63.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $68.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 0.80.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Broadwood Capital Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 730,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,615,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,693,000 after buying an additional 129,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

