Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley upped their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on Crocs in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

CROX stock opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average of $109.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $146.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

