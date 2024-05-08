ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STKS. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of STKS stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $150.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ONE Group Hospitality

In other news, insider David Kanen purchased 73,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $310,415.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,731.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 265,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

