Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) was down 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 48,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,326,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

