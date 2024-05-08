RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s current price.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. Analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

