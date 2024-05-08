Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Innovid alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CTV

Innovid Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CTV opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Innovid has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,085,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innovid during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovid by 230.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132,728 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovid by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Innovid during the third quarter worth about $3,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.