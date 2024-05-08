Robert W. Baird Trims Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Target Price to $163.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

NYSE J opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.34 and its 200-day moving average is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,695 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

