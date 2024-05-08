Wedbush Boosts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $39.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.23% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 94.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dutch Bros by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.