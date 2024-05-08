Critical Survey: Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) versus Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL)

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Baosheng Media Group and Treasure Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Treasure Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A Treasure Global -17.50% -723.98% -166.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Treasure Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Treasure Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $2.41 million 2.08 -$23.74 million N/A N/A Treasure Global $53.59 million 0.84 -$11.73 million ($3.36) -1.21

Treasure Global has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Summary

Baosheng Media Group beats Treasure Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

