Head-To-Head Review: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Nemaura Medical and Pulse Biosciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Pulse Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 16.80 -$14.14 million ($0.39) -0.09 Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 599.53 -$42.21 million ($0.89) -8.54

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nemaura Medical and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nemaura Medical presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7,407.51%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -142.69% Pulse Biosciences N/A -112.74% -61.09%

Volatility and Risk

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

