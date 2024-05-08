ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Shares of ADTN stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $11.02.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.01). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $225.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.
