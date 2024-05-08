Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $982.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

