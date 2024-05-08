Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

AOSL stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.03 million, a PE ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $325,428.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,496.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,649 shares of company stock worth $920,392. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AOSL shares. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

