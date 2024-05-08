Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphatec Stock Up 2.3 %

ATEC stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bakst purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,495. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

