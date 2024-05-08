Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands updated its Q2 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.51-$2.66 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 4.0 %

BLMN opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.