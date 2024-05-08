Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products updated its FY24 guidance to $5.40-5.70 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

