International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -15.94%.
About International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.
