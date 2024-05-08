ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.400-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.74 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $587.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,458,105.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $77,731.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,458,105.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,262 shares of company stock worth $2,545,532. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.