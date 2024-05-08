Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.0 million-$428.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.0 million. Intapp also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.
Intapp Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ INTA opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $50.46.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $583,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629,338 shares in the company, valued at $24,487,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $583,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629,338 shares in the company, valued at $24,487,541.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $253,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,738,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,397,016.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,106,704 shares of company stock worth $258,088,735. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
