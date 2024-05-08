Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $203.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

