Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

GROV stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Grove Collaborative has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 233.28% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million.

Insider Transactions at Grove Collaborative

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 25,900 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,987.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 349,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,737.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 52,523 shares of company stock worth $103,417 and sold 19,455 shares worth $32,263. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grove Collaborative stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Grove Collaborative worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

Featured Articles

