ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.8 million-$36.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.2 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.030-0.070 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

ON24 Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $282.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.49. ON24 has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

In other ON24 news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $144,459.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,102,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,075.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $651,711. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

