The Cigna Group to Post FY2024 Earnings of $28.45 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cigna Group in a report issued on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now expects that the health services provider will earn $28.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $28.32. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.45 per share.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CI. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.14.

CI opened at $346.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,277 shares of company stock valued at $37,687,884 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

