WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.73

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 761822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several research firms recently commented on WT. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

