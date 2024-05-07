O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CEO Brad W. Beckham Sells 6,032 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance
NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.62 on Tuesday, reaching $1,020.71. The stock had a trading volume of 396,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,339. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,092.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,020.59. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
