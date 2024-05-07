UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1 %

MET stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $71.26. 3,021,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

