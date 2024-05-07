Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 363,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 195,711 shares.The stock last traded at $22.74 and had previously closed at $22.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

