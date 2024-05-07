Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 370,954 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,478,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 8.7% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.76. 5,476,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,092. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

