Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 9.4%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $104.60 and last traded at $105.51. 26,454,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 11,695,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05. The company has a market cap of $193.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $459,245,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,171,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

