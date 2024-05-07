Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 12,074 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.90. 4,887,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,356. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

