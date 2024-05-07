Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.81. 3,313,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.