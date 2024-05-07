Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Synopsys comprises 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Synopsys by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.7 %

SNPS stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.61. 753,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,337. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.46 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $560.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.45.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

