Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $1.23 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Otis Worldwide accounts for 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,665. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.89. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

