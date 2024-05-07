Gavilan Investment Partners LLC Purchases 65,500 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 6.8% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 58,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $95.61.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

