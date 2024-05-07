Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,531 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP remained flat at $105.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,300,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,974. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average is $106.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.